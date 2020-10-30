JASPER COUNTY — The local Wreaths Across America project, sponsored by the General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, got a big boost from the Jasper Newton Foundation recently.
The Jasper Newton Foundation donated $500 to the project, which provides wreaths for graves of the country’s fallen heroes.
Locally, the DAR plans to place 40 wreaths during a ceremony at Smith Cemetery in Rensselaer on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. before continuing to other smaller family cemeteries. The goal is to place 120 wreaths at seven total cemeteries that afternoon.
Smith Cemetery is located on the northeast side of town at the intersection of County Road 100 South and 300 West.
The ceremony is timed at the exact moment wreaths are laid at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, said DAR member Cindy Stath.
The Rensselaer Central Middle School choir will sing the National Anthem with members of the high school band and the VFW to play a echoing version of “Taps.”
“I’ve never heard this done before,” said Stath, “but I’m sure it’s goosebump-worthy.”
An honor guard will provide a 21-gun salute before the wreaths are placed on the graves.
“It’s about placing the wreaths, but mostly saying the names out loud” will resonate with those in attendance, Stath said.
Once the wreaths, which measure 22 inches in diameter and feature a red ribbon on many with POW markers and other distinctions on others, are placed, DAR members and volunteers will caravan to the other six cemeteries selected in the project.
So far, the project has 53-sponsored wreaths, with 67 available for sponsorship. The cost is $15 per wreath, said Stath, who brought the idea to other DAR members during a meeting in February.
The other members supported the idea, but asked Stath to do more research into it.
“Then COVID interfered,” Stath said. “We didn’t meet again until September. That gave me a lot of time to do research into it.”
Smith Cemetery was selected to kick off the project because it has the only Revolutionary War patriot from the county buried there. Soldier George Moore’s grave features a William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Indiana Sons of the American Revolution marker, which was dedicated in October of last year.
There are 568 headstones and markers at Smith Cemetery, with 40 veteran graves. DAR members have enough to cover the graves at the cemetery, but will need more to cover the other cemeteries.
Donations may be made on the Wreaths Across America website through Nov. 30. The website can be accessed at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/164229. You can click on the donation area at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to volunteer to assist the DAR with preparing the wreaths for the ceremony or placing of the wreaths, there is an area at the bottom of the page to do that as well.
“We are going to need volunteers,” Stath said. “A nice problem to have is we have too many volunteers.”
Stath would like to see this project continue on a yearly basis, with stops at more cemeteries next year. There are currently 48 cemeteries in the county with 2,733 veterans buried in those cemeteries.
There are 737 veterans buried at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.
“That can be done through the DAR and three other organizations in the county,” Stath said. “If everybody sets a goal of finding sponsors for 200 wreaths, we can do that.”