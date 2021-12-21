INDIANAPOLIS — Communities across all 17 regions in Indiana will receive $500 million as part of a new, innovative state grant aimed at increasing quality of life and attracting top talent, according to State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville).
Last Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced $50 million will go to counties in Northwest, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Pulaski, Jasper and Newton. The communities, led by the Northwest Indiana Forum, submitted a regional development plan as part of a competitive grant process through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development, or READI, initiative.
During the 2021 legislative session, Gutwein supported making a record investment in READI in order to encourage communities to partner and create a plan for the future.
“These READI grants can help grow the population by improving the quality of life in our local communities,” Gutwein said. “All the counties in the Northwest region came together to develop strong plans aimed at strengthening our area, and I look forward to seeing the positive outcomes.”
Regional development plans across the state included housing, trails, broadband, childcare and wellness initiatives, workforce development programs, and telling Indiana’s story to the world. Gutwein said the plans enumerated a nearly 10:1 capitalization leverage ratio from private and public sources as compared to the state investment.
Visit iedc.in.gov to learn more about the READI initiative.
Gutwein represents House District 16, which includes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.