Purdue University Northwest students earn fall semester Dean’s List honors
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Several local students earned spots on Purdue University Northwest’s Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester.
Over 1,800 undergraduate students were honored for their academic achievement, including:
• Matthew J. DeGroot, McKenzie L. Dinga, Amber L. Ellis, Caitlin N. Roskinko, Bryce R. Gawronski, Janna A. Harrell, Seth M. Sheptock, Levi A. Tompkins and Kalina D. Ziemlo of DeMotte.
• Jason M. Moore, Anna L. Hooks and Joel M. Tokarczyk of Lake Village.
• Madison A. Gehring, Mallory J. Hanewich and Klara J. Hansenfleck of Rensselaer.
• Brooke M. Bunchek, Jessica McLean, Halle M. Ott, Julianna P. Phelps, Patrick T. Shepard, Julianna B. Hamstra and Audrey J. Wright of Wheatfield.
Students who have completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the fall, qualified for Dean’s List recognition by sustaining an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
The fall semester Dean’s List consists of 1,288 Indiana residents from 79 communities; 416 Illinois residents from 158 communities; 24 residents from Wisconsin; 11 residents from Michigan; seven from Ohio; five from California; four from Iowa; three each from Arizona and Minnesota; two each from Florida, Texas, and Washington; and one each from Colorado, Maryland, and Tennessee.
PNW’s international students were strongly represented on the Dean’s List as well. They are as follows: 12 students from China; five students from Canada; four from Spain; three each from Germany and India; two each from Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea; and one each from Australia, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nigeria, Sweden, Thailand, Trinidad-Tobago, Vietnam and Yemen.
Purdue University Northwest
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that values academic excellence, supports growth and celebrates diversity. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW fosters a vibrant academic community through high quality and engaging undergraduate and graduate education. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.
Healey on Wisconsin-Platteville’s Dean’s List
PLATTEVILLE, Wisc. — Alexis Healey, a 2020 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School, has earned a spot on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. In addition to the Platteville campus, the university has campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. In 2020, UW-Platteville was named the best public institution in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fifth consecutive year by Payscale and the best public university in the country for job placement, according to Zippia.
Manchester pharmacy student from Fair Oaks named to Dean's List
FORT WAYNE — Daniel Reyes of Fair Oaks was named to the Manchester University fall 2020 Dean's List. Reyes is a third-year student in the pharmacy program.
Reyes was among 62 pharmacy students named to the fall 2020 Dean's List.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Hayes named to Dean's List at Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Michael Hayes of Hebron was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.