Rensselaer student makes Carthage College dean’s list for spring 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. — Carthage College has named Brennen De Jong from Rensselaer to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring 2022 semester.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Manchester
honors Class of 2022 graduates
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University conferred degrees to the Class of 2022 in May.
Locally, Ryan Dziewicki of Hebron and Erin Hickle of Wolcott received degrees. Dziewicki earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and Hickle was magna cum laude while earning a bachelor’s degree in digital media.
The list of 2022 conferred more than 260 graduates includes students who finished requirements in December 2021 and May 2022.
Some students participated in the May 21 Commencement exercises who are currently completing final requirements for their degrees. Their graduation announcements will come after completion.
