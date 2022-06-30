Purdue University
Northwest students earn spring Dean’s List honors
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) 2022 spring semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,680 undergraduate students for their academic achievement.
Students who have completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the spring, qualified for Dean’s List recognition by sustaining an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
The spring semester Dean’s List includes 1,198 Indiana residents from 74 communities; 383 Illinois residents from 145 communities; 24 Wisconsin residents; 13 Michigan residents; four Florida residents; three students each from California, Iowa and Minnesota; two Arizona residents; and one student each from Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
PNW international students from 21 countries were also represented, including six students from Spain; five students from China; four students from Nigeria; three students from Saudi Arabia; two students each from Canada, Germany, India, Mexico and South Korea; and one student each from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Egypt, Lebanon, Mongolia, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey and Zambia.
Here is a list of students from local communities to earn Dean’s List recognition:
• Sharon Lowe of Brook
• Paige Bachorski, McKenzie Dinga, Matt DeGroot, Adolph Egure, Elijah Gott, Jenna Harrell, Amber Pavloff, Joshua Poortinga, Kathryn Risner, Katelynn Sopher, Daniel Van Kley and Colin Wheeler of DeMotte
• Veronica Barnhill, Claudia Bono, Brittny Forte, Blake Bellar, Drake Claypool, Jaylene Haugland, Kann Maldonado, Ty Maldonado, Brianna Mihalich, Cheyenne Montozzi, Tyler Simon, Alexis Rhoades, Nicole Schmidt and Victor Zupanoski of Hebron.
• Rex Smith and Camille Wuethrich of Medaryville.
• Kevin Pietruche of Monticello.
• Blake Carden of Morocco.
• Ricky Schrombeck of Rensselaer.
• Shelby Crane, Tommy Jones, Halie Ott, Julianna Phelps, Patrick Shepard, Lyniel Steinberg and Audrey Wright of Wheatfield.
Kozyra Named to Dean’s
List at Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio — Abigail Kozyra of Rensselaer was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 spring semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Kozyra is earning a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.
With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
UW-Platteville announces Dean’s List
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean’s List this week, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester.
Locally, Alexis Healey of Rensselaer earned a spot on the list. She is a sophomore in agricultural business at the college.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. UW-Platteville is ranked the best public institution in Wisconsin for value by Payscale. For more information on the university, visit www.uwplatt.edu.