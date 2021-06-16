Abigail, Emily Tobias on dean’s list at Saint Mary’s NOTRE DAME, Indiana — Abigail and Emily Tobias of Wheatfield have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester: To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C. A Catholic, residential, women’s liberal arts institution in Notre Dame, Indiana, Saint Mary’s College offers more than 50 undergraduate academic programs for women as well as graduate degrees open to all. For more information, visit SaintMarys.edu. Trine U. students complete degrees ANGOLA, Ind. — Emma Face of DeMotte and Kyle Robinson of Hebron have completed requirements to earn their degrees from Trine University at the end of the spring 2021 semester. Fase majored in Exercise Science-Pre Physical Therapy, while Robinson was a Management major. Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
Amelia Riese graduates from Elmhurst University
ELMHURST, Ill. — Amelia Riese, of Hebron, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management and Business Administration from Elmhurst University during the 2021 Commencement weekend.
A ceremony for graduate students was held on Friday, May 21, and three ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 22 for undergraduate students. This year’s ceremonies marked the start of the University’s sesquicentennial celebration and is the first commencement since the institution’s name change.
The Class of 2021 was also joined by the Class of 2020, whose ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elmhurst University is a leading four-year institution of higher education that seamlessly blends liberal learning and professional preparation to help students reach their full potential. Founded in 1871, Elmhurst now offers more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, more than 20 graduate and certificate programs in flexible formats, and the Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy for young adults with differing abilities. Elmhurst University, formerly Elmhurst College, is among the top-ranked colleges and universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Local Trine University students complete degrees
ANGOLA, Ind. — Emma Face of DeMotte and Kyle Robinson of Hebron have completed requirements to earn their degrees from Trine University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Fase majored in Exercise Science-Pre Physical Therapy, while Robinson was a Management major.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org),
Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.