RENSSELAER — The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently named its three DAR Good Citizen Award winners.
Selected for 2021 were Carly James of Covenant Christian High School in DeMotte, Grace Witvoet of Kankakee Valley High School, and Aidan Geleott of Rensselaer Central.
Geleott was also selected as General Van Rensselaer Chapter Good Citizen for his essay, which will be entered in the state scholarship contest.
The Good Citizen program is open to all students of the senior class and is awarded to a student with outstanding qualities of good citizenship. Students were presented awards at their respective high schools.