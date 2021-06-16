RENSSELAER — Not many people live to 94 years old, let alone fought in World War II and survived a head-on vehicle collision, but Forrest Miller has.
According to Miller’s family, he’s a walking miracle, and to many others, he’s a great guy who likes to spend time with others and may have an invested interest in playing scratch-off tickets.
Miller, who celebrated his 94th birthday on June 14, was honored at Raceway Food Mart with a small celebration.
Miller, who visits Raceway almost every day and sometimes more than once a day, is so well known that the employees who work there can tell stories about his time in World War II. He likes the employees there so much that he shares photos with them and even birthday gifts.
The small party included a sitting area outside for Miller with a table adorned with red, white and blue decor and cupcakes. Miller was also given small American flags to hand to people, as June 14 was also Flag Day.
Raceway manager Sanjib “Shorty” Mohanty said the party was a team effort by the Raceway employees.
“We wanted to let him know that we appreciated his service. He is a Second World War veteran, and I don’t think there are that many left in this country,” Mohanty said. “He is a good guy and we wanted to make him smile.”
Carrie Stepp, a Raceway employee, described Miller as being quiet and sweet.
“He brings in pictures every now and then, and he will talk about what the picture is. He does talk a lot about when he was over in Germany,” Stepp said. “He’s always in a pleasant mood.”
Lori Prohosky, a Raceway employee, said she appreciates that he is 94 years old and still getting around.
“Some of the things he tells us when he was overseas are just amazing. People could learn a lot from him,” Prohosky said. “He comes in and loves to talk.”
Miller, who served during 1944-1947, brought an album of photos to the party to display. The images include some of the men he served with and when he returned to New York. A row of soldiers’ head-and-shoulders photos lines one of the first pages of the book. Miller said he spent two years with them, and they didn’t return home.
Other photos include him and another soldier standing next to a tank that Miller drove. Miller was 19 at the time. Other images were of battleships.
One of the photos that catch the eye of many is Miller standing in a courtroom dressed in a military police uniform. According to him, that moment is during the Nuremberg Trials, and they were responsible for overseeing the hanging of several Nazis.
Miller was part of a generation that suffered through a food and goods shortage because of the war. In his eyes, the toilet paper shortage during the pandemic doesn’t seem to compare.
“I have outlived my mom, my dad and four sisters,” Miller said.
His sister, Phyllis Allen, who visited him, is his only living sibling. Miller was the oldest of six. He noted that he had an uncle who lived to be 104, but Miller didn’t think he was going to live to be 94.
Miller reminisced with several friends and family members during the party. They brought him a cake and gifts that included a few scratch-off tickets.