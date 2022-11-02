RENSSELAER — Children’s book author Shannon Anderson has the top-rated picture book on Good Housekeeping magazine’s annual books award list.
Anderson was notified of the honor — which singled out the book “I Love Strawberries” — last week, sending her scurrying around Rensselaer for the November issue of Good Housekeeping magazine.
The book, which is geared towards kids ages 4-7, was illustrated by artist Jaclyn Sinquett.
“She’s amazing,” Anderson said of Sinquett. “She had a tough job incorporating the diary entries as well as the regular text in the book. The book has received good reception from the American Farm Bureau organization.”
“I Love Strawberries” is one of Anderson’s newest additions to her 18-book selection, with Feeding Minds Press publishing the book in April.
The story centers on a girl named Jolie who has “an unstoppable mission to grow her own food from seedling to table.” Readers follow Jolie through her comical scrapbook-style journal entries. She is assisted in her mission by a her faithful rabbit, Munchy.
The book has earned praise for its use of hyperbole — Jolie paints her thumb green because she wants to have a “green thumb” approach to growing the strawberries. It also uses examples of figurative language: While waiting for her parents’ decision on whether she can grow strawberries, she states they have been “talking for 100 minutes.”
Anderson said she had the idea for “I Love Strawberries” 12 years ago when she entered the story in a writing contest and took first place. She then pitched the idea to book publishers when Feeding Minds, which is a project of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, stepped in.
Because the book deals with a girls’ determination to grow strawberries, the theme fit Feeding Minds’ mission to help young readers understand where their food comes from, who grows it and how agriculture plays a role in our daily lives.
“It found a perfect home with Feeding Minds Press,” Anderson said.
Good Housekeeping provided the following description of the book when announcing its list of picture books: “A multi-layered story about a resourceful girl who is determined to grow strawberries received the highest scores from parents and kids of all the books tested. A series of handwritten diary entries, along with a bit of regular text, chronicle (often with humor) the girl’s efforts to convince her parents that she’s mature and hard-working enough to raise berries.”
One of the category’s judges, Sandhya Nankani, founder of The Story Seeds Podcast, said of the book: “This book explores themes of responsibility, passion and entrepreneurship while explaining the process of growing one’s own food and the lifecycle of a plant.”
She added, “Bonus: The publisher is a nonprofit!”
A parent asked to review the book as part of the contest said, “My son loved how it showed the garden over time.”
Anderson taught in the classroom at the first-grade level and the college level for 25 years before devoting her time to writing children books. She makes several author visits throughout the year, advises teachers and mentors aspiring writers when not penning a new story.
“I love that I get to do author visits,” she said. “I’m still in the classroom. It’s just now I’m in classrooms all over the country.”