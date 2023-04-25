Notes Shared by Judy Kanne
Author John E. Alter’s biography was well shared by Rob Pfaff at a meeting and as he portrayed John at a Cemetery Walk two years ago. As you remember, Alter was a school teacher, a summer farmer, a civil engineer and surveyor, a naturalist, played a fiddle, harmonica, jaws, an organ, wrote plays and parodies to songs.
As I completed a second reading book set in the 1840’s in Jasper-Newton Counties, I still am amazed and pleased with the main characters, landscape, plants, and animals of our home territory in those early days. Today, one sees large languid areas of open flatland, but that is not the feeling a reader receives in John Alter’s world nor through his eyes and words.
The idea of a cave camp intrigued me thoroughly, a dugout spot in a sandhill, Eagle’s Nest Ridge, north shore of the Iroquois River. The characters were Ben Raymond (Percy), George Malden, old Rogue, the yellow hound, and then Charley Willard arrives.
This marsh, referred to as the “Everglades of the North” in the recent documentary, spread north, east, and west from this Ridge. Marshland or wetlands are dominated by grasses, with water near or above surface for most of the year. It occurs in glacial potholes, river valleys, and lake plains with such a variety of plant communities as seen in Hoosier Hunting Ground. It was the richness of flora and fauna that made me smile. Bat, the author, listed over 30 plants and over 50 animals from birds to fish in his writing of this book.
I focused on three characters and their interactions, and not the activities related to Bogus Island and men. That disappointed some in the audience at our Jasper County Historical Society meeting. I promise to discuss more about the Bogus Island bandits at our next meeting. Many chapters did deal with those campers and the deeds and misdeeds of the horse thieves and counterfeiters on Bogus Island. James Banks and Grant Percy were two of those notorious men.
Also, there were not so politically correct words and some areas of discomfort in this story, but the settings and good men carried enjoyment for this reader.
Their way of life was to trap or shoot their meals of rabbit, deer, Prairie Chickens, but Rogue caught a skunk. That is not a good catch. (My husband’s brother Ed Kanne and Ingo Hentzchel used to trap along the Iroquois River and sell the pelts.) Ben saves George being mauled by a buck. Meeting young Charley was a pleasure. He added his belongings to the camp.
The Potawatomi Village was viewed with Birdeye, a repeat character. There were Potawatomis in these parts until 1880’s though we often think not when we hear about the Trail of Tears of 1838. The stories of the Indian boy drowning, another boy hanging on to the buck for dear life, a turtle bite to Charley, and a blind doe stuck in a tree touched me as I read.
There was a curious mysterious horseman who George was looking for plus a message for Ben connected to the town of Newton. A.L. Carpenter was a llchap, who wanted to buy pelts and deer from the trappers. Ben was gored too. (Newton was the name of Rensselaer in 1840.) Intermingled with the Beaver Island stories, there were other adventures to Dunn and deer, finding a donkey, and hearing the lessons on the migration of birds by Charley, a high school graduate.
Bill Bat, aka John Alter, was a school teacher and share his knowledge through his character, Charley. (One of Alter’s descendants gave Rosebud School to JCHS; it was moved to the Fairgrounds in 1977. History was important to many Alters.)
In the Beaver Lake stories, I marvel that it was 23,000 acres water or ice. In another Newton County publication, it was said Alexander Lanier, builder of the present day Lanier mansion in Madison, Indiana, yearly visited the lake for recreation. Not too unlike Lew Wallace loving the Kankakee River where he wrote much of his book Ben Hur.
Beaver Lake was seven miles in length and five miles wide, but only 8 to 9 feet deep. The hunting and fishing kept the locals with revenue. In 1853, after the setting of this book, a ditch was first cut to drain Beaver Lake. The earliest Jasper County family’s name, Yeoman, was referred to in a Beaver Island chapter. Alter mentions too that Charley caught a rare beaver, and beavers were how the lake got its name. They beaver and buffalo were almost hunted out by this time.
The sand cave continues to be updated and improved after being washed away. Reynard, a fox becomes a pet of our three men. We find poetry within these pages: In the Hoosier Hunting Grounds and Elegy on an Indian Mound. I was not surprised to find poetry here, because when we did the exhibit in the Museum about Authors of Jasper County, John Alter’s nephew, James, wrote a poetry book with a poem for each US state. Helenor Alter Davisson, Methodist minister, wrote poetry too.
There was an unfortunate incident with Indians, and Reynard died. Birdeye helped again to settle it all.
Towards the end of the book, there was a hunting challenge. The quantity of game killed by the three men in one day was extraordinary. The winner won $2.50 from each of the losers. The winner won by the weight of the kill, not the numbers of animals killed. Charley won the wager.
Ben decides to visit his home in Lafayette with the others tagging along. There were incidents on their travels. Good and bad things happen, but the two groups come together – the Eagle’s Nest Ridge men and the Bandits of Bogus Island.
You may want to find out the ending by reading a copy of Hoosier Hunting Ground by Bill Bat, and it is was republished by the Newton County Historical Society. The map of the lands in the story is worth the purchase of their reprint.
Please join our meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 to hear more about Jasper County.