DEMOTTE — On Thursday, February 10, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited the students of Kankakee Valley High School, delivering a presentation on her experience in government and welcoming questions from the students.
“When I was growing up in Evansville, I never saw myself being in this position, because I didn’t grow up in a political environment,” she said. “But, my parents raised me with the kinds of values and principles that led me to public service. They raised me to believe in the hard work that it takes to get ahead and to believe in equality in opportunity rather than equality of outcome.
“They also raised me with a strong sense of personal responsibility, to know that I have a responsibility to help those who are less fortunate. That is what ultimately led me to public service.”
In speaking of her beginnings in politics, Crouch said, “Our Constitution is not just a guide; it is a guarantee of our rights as American citizens that cannot be taken away from a far-distant government. That is what led me to a career in politics.
“I thought if I were the best candidate and worked the hardest, then I would win. And I ran for county auditor down in Vanderburgh County, and I lost. While it was personally devastating, I learned a lot more from my losses than I ever did from my wins.
“I then went on to run again and served eight years as an auditor and then was a county commissioner and then was a state representative and then became a state auditor before becoming lieutenant governor.”
According to Crouch, in most states, the lieutenant governor only serves if the governor is incapacitated. According to Indiana’s state constitution, the lieutenant governor is the president of the State Senate, requiring them to be present when the Senate holds sessions.
Statutorily, the lieutenant governor is responsible for four agencies in Indiana, serving as the Secretary of Agriculture and World Development, head of the Housing and Community Development Authority, head of the Office and Community of Rural Affairs, and head of the Indiana Destination and Development Corporation.
She went on to answer questions from the students about state expenses into infrastructure, providing internet access to rural communities, and making school accessible to financially or circumstantially-challenged residents.
Suzanne Crouch is the 52nd lieutenant governor of Indiana, and she has served in this position since 2016.