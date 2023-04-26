Lewis Cass is moving out of the Hoosier Conference.
Western principal Steve Edwards, who is president of the Hoosier Conference, said the league will look for a replacement “immediately.” The HC’s current lineup includes Hamilton Heights, Northwestern, Tipton and Western in the East Division and Benton Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette in the West.
Cass will fill a hole in the TRC left vacant by the departure of Tippecanoe Valley, which announced it will leave at the end of the school year to join a new conference.
The Kings will join former Mid-Indiana Conference rivals Maconaquah and Peru, as well as Manchester, North Miami, Northfield, Rochester, Southwood, Wabash and Whitko.
The league features schools that are more in line with Cass’s enrollment.
The news comes as the North Central Conference recently announced that Harrison and McCutcheon will leave the NCC after the 2023-24 school year. It leaves open the possibility that one of those schools could apply for the Hoosier Conference, though it could mean some re-configuring of the divisions should they apply.
