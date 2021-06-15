(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following column is the second of two featuring excerpts from World War II era letters written to former Rensselaer High School teacher and principal William Holt in the early to mid-1940s.)
Part 2
As I begin again the story of the letters written to William Holt continuing from 1944 to 1945 during World War II, I found two postcards and a letter from Morris Shadley, a former Rensselaer High School Band Director. He began the messages saying “Hello to Bill, Hazel, and the Girls.” Morris was “Shad” to the Holts. He talked about his training that included swimming.
In the letter, he was “Somewhere in Belgium”, and it was not comfortable where he was. He would rather be directing the high school band. Shad regretted not being able to see more of England and Belgium with the beautiful homes and horses. Shadley’s address was Eastern Steamship Lines, Inc. USA War Shipping Administration.
Albert Leavel wrote long letters again because he had long hours of duty. He did includethe fact that they were entertained by other soldiers at his Camp Barkeley in Texas. There was a kid magician, the Regimental Band, a pianist friend, to a fellow army service mail clerk at the base, who had been a baritone at the New York Metropolitan Opera. They all performed one night before the headliner, Al Jolson appeared. Leavel was surprised and pleased with Al’s Show. Jolson’s fame had faded a bit by this time, but he lobbied to entertain the troops of World War II, which he did. The New York Times printed, “Jolson played to more soldiers than any other entertainer.”
Dale Ames on the Navy’s USS Hornet, an aircraft carrier, listed at the top of his letter dated July 15, 1944 “Somewhere in the Pacific.” He asks Mr. Holt about the Rensselaer basketball team and that his Division team won a tournament, and it “felt like the sectionals back home.” The Division team was made of guys from different states, Dale reported.
Edward “Red” Putman heard from home, but he also said there would be “big news” from the European front this summer. His letter to Holt was written from Italy on March 20, 1945. Mr. Holt answered back to his address at 34th Infantry, Carlson Medical Battalion, Infantry Division, NY, NY on April 1, 1945.
James A. “Jim” Long, US Naval Great Lakes, became a sign painter just after World War II ended on September 2, 1945. Jim said he was glad Mr. Holt was the principal at that time.
- (Photograph Part 2: Letterhead & Drawing by James A. Long.)
Now, I return to James Albert Moore, who wrote his first letter on September 6, 1941 from the Navy Great Lakes Training Station, a Navy training facility since 1911. (A place where 39 of its 1153 buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.)
The Lafayette recruiter hoped James would try for a trade school. James had had National Guard training that should help him. James liked that recruiter. However, he was not sure aboutthe Navy, because he had to wash his own clothes. He was happy they did not have to iron the uniforms, because all they did was role the pants and top up, and they looked just like they were ironed when they dried.
Moore, along with many other of these letter writers, mentioned they had or were receiving typhoid shots. After training, he was moved to Dearborn, Michigan. In his December 28, 1941 letter to Holt, he had seen his folks at his aunt and uncle’s home in Chicago, but for only 26 hours. They had given him a special watch for his Christmas present.
A Chicago Pullman train had carried over 400 sailors to the US Navy Service School, Ford Motor Company at Dearborn. This school was much stricter than at his past post. Young James liked the work at the Ford company hoping to get into diesel school. He got to see his parents again on March 20, 1942. Moore told Holt that if he needed his address, his parents would give it to him. “They are proud to have me in the service,” he wrote.
May 25, 1942, James Albert Moore was in San Francisco and assigned to the USS Monssen, a destroyer. He mentioned it was one of the roughest riding of ships, however, he had not been sick on the 12,000 miles of ocean covered while he was on shipboard. His job was to take readings of the bearings, injections, steam pressures, vacuum and more as fireman third class on the USS Monssen.
James had received Holt’s letters written on April 23 and June 4. James response was dated June 15, 1942: “I would stay close to home as long as I could for one never knows when his time is coming. I hope you enjoy getting my letters as much as I do yours.” He again asked Mr. Holt to visit his folks in Rensselaer.
On August 4, 1942, James wrote that he was feeling fine and enjoying every cruise. He had passed a test to become Fireman Second Class. And finally he signed his name as “Jim.”
November 13, 1942, James Albert Moore’s USS Monssen was sunk at the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal after being struck by 39 shells causing flames resulting in a burning hulk. Sixty percent of the crew were lost, and James Albert Moore was listed as killed in action. Two November letters William Holt wrote to Jim were marked “RTS,” ie., “returned to sender.” The latter one was a Christmas card.
Moore earned a Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, American Defense Medal and a Presidential Citation.