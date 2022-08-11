The 2022 Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal Program, sponsored by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist (OISC), offers statewide pesticide collection sites in Wabash, Bartholomew, Daviess, Randolph, Porter and Hendricks counties in August.
This is a great way for farmers, public and private schools, ag dealers, nurseries, golf courses, cities, towns, municipalities, county units of government and others to dispose of suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides (weed killers, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, miticides, etc.) for free (up to 250 pounds per participant).
Those wanting to participate are required to complete and submit the participant form by mail, e-mail, or fax by Aug. 5, 2022. Then bring your labeled, leak free and safe to transport containers to the collection site. DO NOT mix materials.
In case of an emergency, you should bring with you a list of products you are carrying and a contact phone number.
The drop off time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (local time) and the dates and locations are:
Aug. 16: Ceres Solutions, Wabash, Indiana
Aug. 17: Bartholomew County Solid Waste District, Columbus, Indiana
Aug. 18: Daviess County Highway Department, Montgomery, Indiana
Aug. 23: Davis Purdue Ag Center, Farmland, Indiana
Aug. 24: Co-Alliance, Valparaiso, Indiana
Aug. 25: Hendricks County Fairgrounds, Danville, Indiana