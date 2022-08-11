The 2022 Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal Program, sponsored by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist (OISC), offers statewide pesticide collection sites in Wabash, Bartholomew, Daviess, Randolph, Porter and Hendricks counties in August.

This is a great way for farmers, public and private schools, ag dealers, nurseries, golf courses, cities, towns, municipalities, county units of government and others to dispose of suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides (weed killers, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, miticides, etc.) for free (up to 250 pounds per participant).

