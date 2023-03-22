The Jasper County Health Department is making local residents aware of the importance of lead testing for children following enactment of House Enrolled Act 1313, which requires all healthcare providers to offer lead testing to all children at their one- and two-year checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
Providers also are required to offer testing to any child age 6 or younger who does not have a record of a prior blood lead test.
Parents and guardians seeking information about how to find lead testing can contact Jasper County Health Department at 219-866-4621, call their healthcare provider or visit www.lndianaLeadFree.org for resources.
“There is NO safe level of lead in the blood of a child. And because it is easy to test lead levels, lead poisoning is 100% preventable,” states Debra Nagel for the Jasper County Health Department.
Lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, causing slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, issues with hearing and speech, impulsivity, nausea and other debilitating effects. It is more toxic to the unborn and younger children, though it can negatively impact adults as well.
Early intervention, including proper nutrition and removal of sources of lead exposure, can lower lead levels in individuals.
Children who live in homes built before 1980 have a greater chance of experiencing lead poisoning. The chipping and peeling of lead paint being mixed with dust makes these older homes hazardous to children.
Of the homes in Jasper County, an estimated 54% were built before 1980.
Other common sources of lead are from contaminated soil, drinking water and, occasionally, children’s toys and jewelry.
Children also can be exposed if an adult in the home works in an industry or has a hobby that involves lead or through items like reclaimed barnwood that could contain old paint.
Children with blood lead levels between 3.5 and 4.9 mcg/dL and their families receive education about risks and parents are advised to test siblings. Children with a confirmed level of 5 or above are enrolled in case management, and families of these children are encouraged to allow health department staff to do a home risk assessment, which includes discussing potentially leaded objects and surfaces and identifying educational, nutritional, and developmental support services that may be available to the child.
The home assessment will also test surfaces to determine where lead hazards may exist and help the family determine how to best address those.
“There is no safe level of lead, and the sooner we can identify that a child is at risk, the earlier we can take steps to improve the health outcomes for that child,” said Indiana Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “By having parents and providers understand the importance of asking for this simple blood test, we have an opportunity to protect hundreds of Indiana children each year from the harmful effects of lead.”
Visit the Jasper County Health Department at 910 South Sparling Avenue, Suite 1, Rensselaer, IN 47978 for important health and safety information.