RENSSELAER — Sanjib Mohanty — affectionally known throughout the Rensselaer area as “Shorty” — has been selected the 2022 Little Cousin Jasper Festival Grand Marshal of its annual parade.
Mohanty, who manages three local gas stations in the city, was selected by the LCJ committee for his many contributions to local and county activities.
“Every time we go to him,” said LCJ committee member Pat Fox of Mohanty, “he’s there. If not money then whatever we need. He provides ice at a big, big, big discount for the festival and he’s always there with sponsorship money. We didn’t have a sponsor for our pizza-eating contest and he’s doing that. It’s kind of whatever you need.”
Born in India, Mohanty moved to Gary, Indiana, to work for his uncles who own a series of gas stations in Northwest Indiana. He then moved to Rensselaer 15 years ago, calling the move a “blessing.”
“This town was so welcoming,” Mohanty said in a letter to the LCJ committee. “Everyone has become family. I have met so many wonderful people throughout our three stations, as well as wonderful events, like this one (LCJ festival), that our town and Jasper County has to offer.”
“Shorty’s Marathon” near the tracks on the north side of Rensselaer as well as the Marathon station across the tracks and the BP station on Washington Street have served as sponsors of several sports league teams, Easter egg hunts, Kid’s Night at the Farmers Market, the Jasper County Fair, golf outings and much more.
“It is my way of giving back to the kids whose parents are my customers, but moreover, my friends,” Mohanty said.
Mohanty expressed great pride in being chosen grand marshal. A few years ago, he was selected the city’s Man of the Year in a poll of Rensselaer residents.
“Now to add grand marshal for this year’s Little Cousin Jasper, that has such a long and important history,” he said, “is icing on the cake.”
“The things I do for the community and its kids are not for the accolades or moments like these,” he added, “but to help kids be happy and learn that contributing to your community is important. One day, one of them may be grand marshal.”
Mohanty will participate in the LCJ parade on Saturday, Sept. 10. If an organization or group would like to participate in the parade, go to the Little Cousin Jasper website to obtain a registration form.
Awards will be presented to the best float, band, walking unit, character and truck or automobile.