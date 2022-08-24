Grand marshal announcement

Pat Fox of the Little Cousin Jasper Festival commitee presents Sanjib “Shorty” Mohanty with this year’s Grand Marshal t-shirt.

RENSSELAER — Sanjib Mohanty — affectionally known throughout the Rensselaer area as “Shorty” — has been selected the 2022 Little Cousin Jasper Festival Grand Marshal of its annual parade.

Mohanty, who manages three local gas stations in the city, was selected by the LCJ committee for his many contributions to local and county activities.

