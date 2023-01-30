LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Health Lafayette is holding an Emergency Medical Services Training course where students have access to the only EMS simulation lab in the area.
The class will be on Mondays and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., EST, April 3 through September 14 (occasional Saturday classes to be determined).
Applications will be accepted until noon on Friday, March 10, 2023.
The Emergency Medical Services Training course will help prepare those interested in an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) career with an extremely hands-on, entry-level class—starting them on the path to becoming emergency medical technicians (EMTs). The course will be held at Franciscan Education Center Lafayette, located at 1501 Hartford Street in Lafayette.
Students will be able to take part in the high-fidelity simulation lab as part of their learning process. Franciscan Education Center Lafayette is the only educational center that offers an EMS simulation lab in the area. Students will also get to perform clinicals in the Emergency Room and ambulance.
Requirements to enroll in the class include:
You must be at least 17 years old and have a:
• High school diploma or a GED
• Approved background check
• Vaccinations (or approved exemptions) and negative tuberculosis test
The cost of the class is $1,100 and the application fee is $100. However, for those who are enrolled in the class, the application fee will be deducted from the class cost. There will be additional fees which will be listed on the application.
Tuition discount opportunities for Franciscan Health Employees
Discounts are available for persons who work full-time or part-time for Franciscan Health or who work full-time for any of our affiliated provider organizations or our field precepting sites. Only one discount is allowed per student. Documentation of eligibility is required. A discount for the program is available to EMTs who graduated from the Franciscan Health EMT program.
To learn more about the spring Emergency Medical Services Training course or to apply, please reach out to Mike Master, Emergency Medical Services educator, through his email at: mike.master@franciscanalliance.org. He will send you the application and provide you with additional information. The course is also offered in the fall. If you are considering applying for the fall course instead, Mike Master is the resource for that class as well.
