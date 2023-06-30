WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s athletic department will induct its third class of Hall of Fame athletes on Aug. 5 at the high school.
A meal will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the induction ceremony scheduled for the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s athletic department will induct its third class of Hall of Fame athletes on Aug. 5 at the high school.
A meal will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the induction ceremony scheduled for the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
The Class of 2023 inductees include Bob Roorda (Class of 1974), Cindy Schoon (’77), Barb Myers Law (’86), Donna Gluth Martin (’89), Alan Rockwell (’71), the Green Family (Scott ’78, Darcy ’79, Jeff ’80, Eric ’82, Jen ’85, Marissa ’00), Scott Lockhart (’93), Phil Dykstra (’84), John Spurgeon (’75), Melissa Schoonveld (’95), Bob Lewis (Distinguished Service), Walt Prochno (Coach) and the 2008 Girls’ Cross Country Team (Kristin Fritts Coble, Felicia Sytsma, Lindsey Swim, Kelsey Osborn, Breanne Chevrette, Natalie Henning Crowe and Jessica Coffer, Coach Lane Lewallen, Coach Tim Adams).
If you are one of our inductees you should have received an email on June 6 notifying you to fill out a Google form. If you did not receive that information, please contact KV athletic director John Gray at 219-956-3143, ext. 2026.
If you want to attend the event to support a former coach, former teammate, relative, or one of your classmates, you can attend the ceremony that starts at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Former Hall of Fame inductees are invited to attend the event as well to celebrate with KHVS alumni.
