WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School hosted a Jasper County Job Awareness fair on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Groups from the high school, as well as the middle school, came to the auxiliary gymnasium to hear presentations by six employers based in Jasper County.
The “fair” was the brainchild of Stephen Eastridge, executive director of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization. It was aimed at showing kids approaching working age that they do not have to leave the county to find opportunity to secure well-paying jobs and benefits.
Originally, the goal was to have between nine and 12 employers, but due to scheduling issues, only six were in attendance. All were represented by two or three employees who gave short presentations on their businesses to small groups of students and then took time to answer questions.
Represented were Castongia, Rieth-Riley, REMC, Conagra, Chief Industries and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. All stated that they were currently hiring and looking for employees that would stick around and grow with the companies.
Many emphasized good attendance, being on time and the ability to learn new things as being key attributes for keeping a good job once you get it.
Eyes went wide for many when Conagra’s team spoke about how they made 1.2 billion bags of microwave popcorn in 2021, making more than 50 percent of all of the popcorn sold throughout the world.
Chief Industries talked about how they make steel buildings like the gymnasium the students were in and that they manufacture many of the buildings favored for manufacturing, commercial, community and agricultural buildings. Each structure is designed to meet the specific needs of the customer.
Jasper County REMC’s staff talked about the many employment opportunities, ranging from lineman to technology positions available at the co-op. They especially focused on their current push to provide internet service throughout the county to go along with the electric service currently provided.
The employees of Reith-Riley talked about their road construction and paving throughout the state and how there are always roads to build or re-build, making for a very stable company with a variety of entry-level jobs as well as the opportunity to move up.
Castongia’s people talked about how they employ everything from sales and service of farm implements and home garden and lawn equipment to technology specialists.
The final presentation was by two officers of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department that spoke about opportunities ranging from patrol and investigation to communications and positions at the jail.
This is the second time that this event has been held but the first time middle schoolers were included.