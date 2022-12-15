Castongia presents

Photo by Tom Sparks

Employees of Castongia’s talk to groups of middle-school students at the Jasper County Job Awareness Fair at KVHS.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School hosted a Jasper County Job Awareness fair on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Groups from the high school, as well as the middle school, came to the auxiliary gymnasium to hear presentations by six employers based in Jasper County.

