WHEATFIELD — A public hearing was held Monday evening of the collective bargaining committee and a room full of teachers and supporters.
The committee members are Elizabeth Taden, kindergarten teacher at DeMotte Elementary; Tim Helton, school board member; DJ Sterrett, teacher at KV High School; Jill Duttlinger, school board president; Billy Shepherd, KV High School teacher and spokesperson on the bargaining team; Jeff Groen, school board secretary, and Paul Norwine, high school teacher. They began the meeting by making short statements before inviting those in the room to speak.
Most thanked all those who attended and stated they look forward to good negotiations. Norwine said they are dealing with hard economic times and pointed out costs overall have gone up 13% since their last contract in April 2021. Groceries are up 20%, electricity 21%.
“It affects all our families, all of us sitting here” he said.
Shepherd said they have had good negotiations so far during informal meetings.
Superintendent Don Street said, “We’ve had a good collaborating positive working relationship over the years and we trust that will continue.”
He said formal bargaining will begin on Sept. 15, and they have until mid-November for that to conclude.
“The Indiana General Assembly has not been true friends of public education, real public education, and I think it’s all important, I’ve said this over the years, very important that we stay together to — I will say fight for all of our rights and responsibilities in public education,” Street said.
First to speak was Jessica Bohlen, who has been at KV for 20 years, 17 teaching. She said she is a KV alum with academic honors and thanked the teachers she had for the “awesome experience.” She said she has two sons who are looking forward to wearing Kougar gear. She had teachers who loved teaching and the students, and she wonders if her sons will have the same positive experience she had.
“I’m wondering if they will get that,” she said.
She said explained to her 10-year old that she and her colleagues were trying to “even the playing field” because other school corporations are paying more than Kankakee Valley. She said her son understood that teachers will go to the other schools that have better pay.
“That’s not what I want. We’re losing valuable teachers to other school corporations because we’re not doing our best to keep quality teachers,” she said.
Wheatfield Elementary first grade teacher Andrea Phillips said she is in her 19th year at KV and her 24th year in education and she works part time at a store in Valpo to support herself and her children because she cannot survive on only her teaching salary.
“Why do I have this second job? Teaching is a highly respected career choice. It’s fulfilling in so many ways. I certainly work hard every day and I’m certainly tired at the end of the day. Shouldn’t I be able to just go home and relax at the end of the day?” she asked.
She said her budget on her teaching salary alone does not work. She doesn’t live a lavish lifestyle or drive fancy cars.
“I live a modest lifestyle and my budget is stretched every single month. Kankakee Valley says it values its teachers,” she said.
“It’s time for Kankakee Valley to start showing its teachers how much they’re valued. It’s time for Kankakee Valley to realize that teachers like me need to bring home more than $37,000 a year,” she continued.
“If Kankakee Valley wants to attract and keep the highest quality educators, you’re going to have to be willing to pay,” she said. Quoting from the movie “Jerry McGuire,” she said, “It’s time to show me the money.”
High school teacher Michael Lovely, who is vice president of the KV Teachers Association, read a letter from a teacher who left KV this summer. In the letter, he read, “Being under appreciated and underpaid is something we have long known is part of the path of teaching, but it just kept growing and growing.”
He mentioned the average salary of a person holding a bachelor’s degree in this country is $68,000, far from what the average teacher makes. What hurt the writer most was learning the average wage of someone with a high school diploma is almost $43,000 per year.
“The simple fact that we are paying teachers less than or the same as someone with a high school diploma should not make anyone question why these professionals are leaving this dedicated career.”
“Better educated staff mean better educated students, and better educated students mean more wealth, better health and prosperity for our community,” Lovely read.
The letter was written by a former fourth grade teacher, who is now a nursing student. Lovely said there is nothing in the letter that he disagrees with.
High school teacher Kate Faust said, “We choose to stay because this is a calling for us, but that should not be used against us. Our compassion should not be used against us. Our time, expertise and skill are just as valuable as any other and we should be compensated accordingly. I ask you to help make that choice. Today I ask for your help because we are at a tipping point. We as educators love what we do, but there comes a point where we have to step aside and take care of ourselves, where we can no longer sacrifice what we don’t have left to give because we are not valued for what we’re worth.
“You say KV is a family, then treat us like one. You say you are proud of our facilities and what you have to offer, but there are no amount of field houses, stadiums or beautiful brick buildings that can take the place of the staff that make them function,” she said.
“I ask you to take a look at your priorities and place value on what you should really be proud of,” she continued.
She asked that they prove that KV values what it has and that it values those who have given all they have for years.
She said in the spring she sat down with local representatives and laid out the dire situation teachers are facing. “I offered solutions to the problems and begged them to value educators and their voices. They failed,” she said. “Today, I offer you the chance to be better than that.”