Soaring to nationals

Grand Valley State

University Sports

Information

Rensselaer native Eli Kosiba (left) celebrates another 7-foot jump on his way to qualifying for the national track and field meet in Eugene, Oregon this summer.

 Grand Valley State University Sports Information

EUGENE, Oregon — Count Eli Kosiba of Rensselaer as one of the nation’s top high jumpers.

Kosiba, who recently completed his third season as a member of Grand Valley State University’s men’s track and field team, competed in the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championship in Eugene, Oregon, this summer, placing fourth overall.

Tags