EUGENE, Oregon — Count Eli Kosiba of Rensselaer as one of the nation’s top high jumpers.
Kosiba, who recently completed his third season as a member of Grand Valley State University’s men’s track and field team, competed in the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championship in Eugene, Oregon, this summer, placing fourth overall.
Kosiba cleared 7 feet, 3 inches while competing against the nation’s top 18 high jumpers. Professionals, post collegiate and current college athletes were among a list of The Who’s Who in the event.
A multi-record holder at Grand Valley State, Kosiba was joined at the national meet by teammate Jonathan Rankins-James, who tied for 12 place in the high jump event. Rankins-James cleared 7-1 to give GVSU two of the nation’s top finishes.
Kosiba, who qualified for the national meet by clearing the bar at 7-4 during the track season, was ranked sixth heading into the championships. He had the third-best U.S. jump during the 2023 outdoor season.
Kosiba and Rankins-James had the opportunity to qualify for three different teams while competing at the USATF Outdoor Championships. The Worlds team who will compete in Budapest at the end of August, The U.S team traveling to the NACAC Championships in late July or The U.S team competing in Chile of the Pan Am Championships in October and November.