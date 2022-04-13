RENSSELAER — General Van Rensselaer Chapter DAR recently presented certificates to sisters Kelsey and Kendra Kohlhagen of Rensselaer for their entries in the DAR Junior American contest commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Kelsey, a senior, entered a Poster Design, placing first at chapter and state level and second at the regional contest.
Kendra, an eighth-grader, entered the Poetry category, placing first at chapter and state level and third at the regional contest and Special Merit award for Short Story.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Junior American Contest encourages students to share their talents in artistry and creative expression with a new historical theme each year.