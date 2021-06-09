RENSSELAER — The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the DAR is pleased to announce Kelsey and Kendra Kohlhagen both placed first at state level in the DAR Junior American Art/Creative Expression Contest.
They also received second-place honors at the Eastern Central Division for their entries of stamp design and acrostic poetry.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Junior American Contest promotes good citizenship and appreciation of American history and introduces a new historical topic for the contest at the start of each new school year.