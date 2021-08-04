JASPER COUNTY — A new motorcycle group in Jasper County is ready to do its part to help children, the elderly and veterans through special events this summer.
Calling themselves KIN — short for kinship — the group’s 40-plus cyclists have organized a pop cap/tab campaign for Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
KIN members hope to fill a pull-behind trailer with pop caps/tabs which will then be donated to Riley’s for the Ronald McDonald House that occupies the hospital. The piles of aluminum caps, which are pulled to open soda, soups and other cans, are recycled and weighed with the proceeds to go towards the Ronald McDonald House.
Ronald McDonald House provides a home for families who have children staying at Riley’s for an extended period of time.
Rhonda Moles, a spokesperson for KIN, said the group’s trailer is over half-full as of Aug. 2.
KIN will congregate at the Little Creek Campground, located south of State Road 16 in Rensselaer, on Friday, Aug. 6 for family camping. A breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
“Kickstands will go up at around 11 a.m. and we will deliver the trailer to Riley’s Saturday afternoon,” Moles said.
Over 30 motorcycles are expected to hit pavement for the 2 1/2-hour trip to Indianapolis, Moles added.
If you would like to donate pop caps/tabs or would like more information about the trip, contact Moles at (219) 851-0962.