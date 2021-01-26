RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central Van Elementary fourth-grader Tyler Kingman is this year’s Spelling Bee champion.
Kingman won the school-wide event on Jan. 22, correctly spelling words in a showdown that featured runner-up Olivia Roberts, a fifth-grader, and third-grader Carter Peterson.
The event was captured on Van Elementary’s Facebook Live page.
According to Spelling Bee judge and committee member Dan Yeager, Kingman would normally compete in a regional Spelling Bee at Faith Christian in Lafayette.
The event is held annually in March, but Kingman will now compete in a virtual Spelling Bee contest in March.
Besides Yeager, Bob Souza also served as a judge at the Van event. Kyle Wright was the announcer.
Other members of the Spelling Bee committee were Mrs. Chapman, reading specialist; Ms. Ritchie, fourth-grade teacher; Mr. Taylor, fifth-grade teacher; Mr. Wynn, principal; and Yeager, who is a Special Education teacher.
Kingman is a student in Mrs. Cripe’s class, while Roberts and Peterson are in Mr. Radtke’s and Mrs. Taylor’s classes, respectively.