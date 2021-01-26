Three finalists

Van Elementary principal Chad Wynn stands with this year's Spelling Bee finalists, including third-place finisher Carter Peterson, champion Tyler Kingman and runner-up Olivia Roberts.

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central Van Elementary fourth-grader Tyler Kingman is this year’s Spelling Bee champion.

Kingman won the school-wide event on Jan. 22, correctly spelling words in a showdown that featured runner-up Olivia Roberts, a fifth-grader, and third-grader Carter Peterson.

The event was captured on Van Elementary’s Facebook Live page.

According to Spelling Bee judge and committee member Dan Yeager, Kingman would normally compete in a regional Spelling Bee at Faith Christian in Lafayette.

The event is held annually in March, but Kingman will now compete in a virtual Spelling Bee contest in March.

Besides Yeager, Bob Souza also served as a judge at the Van event. Kyle Wright was the announcer.

Other members of the Spelling Bee committee were Mrs. Chapman, reading specialist; Ms. Ritchie, fourth-grade teacher; Mr. Taylor, fifth-grade teacher; Mr. Wynn, principal; and Yeager, who is a Special Education teacher.

Kingman is a student in Mrs. Cripe’s class, while Roberts and Peterson are in Mr. Radtke’s and Mrs. Taylor’s classes, respectively.

