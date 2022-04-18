Can you imagine the Triumphal Entry for Jesus into Jerusalem?
For a few thousand years, God had been telling the people Israel He would send a Messiah. For over 500 years, He told them to be watching for Him on the offspring of a donkey. When a king rode into a city on a horse, He came as a conqueror. But when a king rode into a city on a donkey, He did so to signify “I come in peace.”
Donkeys often symbolize service and humility, two more aspects Jesus portrayed and displayed to all those around Him. Jesus was inviting the people of Israel to accept His announcement.The first time Jesus came to earth, He came without much fanfare and popularity; unless, of course, you were a shepherd on a hillside in Judea keeping watch over your flock that night. Then, there was fanfare and pomp and circumstance like no other night as a multitude of angels and the heavenly host sang, “Glory to God in the Highest and on earth, peace and goodwill toward men.”
After the greatest birth announcement and gender reveal this world has ever known, (can’t top an angel coming BEFORE you are pregnant and telling you, “You are going to have a son”), Jesus was born in a cave and laid in a feed or water trough with animals and a few shepherds. Quite the lowly, humble and peaceful entry for a king into His new kingdom, but it came with an invitation of peace for all who would accept Him.
Jesus had been to Jerusalem many times before. Often times, Jesus simply walked into the city without fanfare or announcement, not making a scene or any announcement at all. He had, on one occasion, entered the temple and read, “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor. Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.” He again was inviting them to believe and accept His announcement. Some did, most did not. But this time, the time was right for God to instruct Him to enter the city on a donkey, an unridden, unbroken, colt of a donkey, and make another announcement and invitation for the people of Jerusalem to accept. Many chose to call Him King, “Blessed is the King who comes in the Name of the Lord.” Others definitely did not. In fact, the announcement made them angry.
While they were ‘waiting’ for Him, they could not accept ANYONE could or would come in peace during a time of conflict and domination. They could not believe all they had to do was believe; believe HE was their King. They told Him to quiet the people. Jesus informed them ON THIS DAY HE WOULD BE PRAISED. He would be accepted. He was the KING OF KINGS no matter what they thought, said, or did. So they killed Him. They did not accept Him as King or Messiah or Savior or God or Lord on that day and five days later they killed Him on a cross. He was a king on the day He died; He wore a crown of thorns and invited the world to watch and to choose. The Roman centurion chose wisely on that day. “Truly, this man was the son of God” he said. Then the rocks did cry out as an earthquake shook the ground.
Jesus came back three days later, rose from the dead. Again, would they accept His invitation or reject it? There were some of both. Some could not believe anyone could rise from the dead. Some believed only God could and crowned Him King of their life. There were many people that ‘claimed He was the King’ when He looked and acted like they wanted Him to look and act.
There were many who hailed Him as King when it was easy, when it did not cost them anything. But as soon as He did something different, as soon as there was a cost to following this King, as soon as citizenship in this kingdom was hard, they disowned Him, they betrayed Him. They went from praising and raising Him to killing and burying Him. But that does not work because Jesus IS King all the time and all the time Jesus is King.
There will be another day and ALL will crown Him King. King of Kings and Lords of Lords. For some, it will be in adoration. For others, it will be in stark and final defeat. Some He will say, “Enter in!” For others, “Sorry, I never knew you.” On that day, it will be too late to accept Him as King. Now is the time to accept Him as King. Now is the time to follow Him into His kingdom of love and peace and joy and kindness and goodness and humility and fellowship with Him and with one another. Romans 10:9 says now is the time to declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead. Let Him rule in your heart instead of you.