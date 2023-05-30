RENSSELAER — Rensselaer’s elementary schools hosted a Careers on Wheels fair at Van Elementary School on May 17.
Nine presenters from the community who use vehicles to perform their duties were on hand to promote their careers for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. The presenters included Pet Vets On The Go mobile unit, Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department firefighters, City of Rensselaer Electric Department workers, John Deere Castongia Tractor personnel, Jasper County EMS technicians, RCSC athletic trainers, Jasper County Highway Department workers, Jasper County REMC linemen and the Rensselaer Police Department officers.
The event allowed students to get a first-hand peek at these professions. Students were invited to gear-up like a police officer, firefighter or utility worker.
The event was coordinated by elementary school counselor Michelle Wilmington.
“As the school counselor, my job is to support students in many areas, including academic, social and emotional, and career exploration,” Wilmington said. “At this age, talking about careers may seem silly, but what I asked our guests to highlight are character traits or things our students can work on now that will benefit them working in their specific career as adults. I heard our guests talking about perseverance, team work, communication, leadership, and many others; all things that our students can self-reflect on and start improving as children and soon to be young adults. I also wanted our students to see the great community helpers and workers we have in Rensselaer, and to learn about unique careers they may not have heard of before.
“There was a great variety of careers, education requirements, and different career avenues that students learned about at our Careers on Wheels event, and I heard many students sharing different “favorite” careers of the day, as our career fair was wrapping up.”