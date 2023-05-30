RENSSELAER — Rensselaer’s elementary schools hosted a Careers on Wheels fair at Van Elementary School on May 17.

Nine presenters from the community who use vehicles to perform their duties were on hand to promote their careers for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. The presenters included Pet Vets On The Go mobile unit, Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department firefighters, City of Rensselaer Electric Department workers, John Deere Castongia Tractor personnel, Jasper County EMS technicians, RCSC athletic trainers, Jasper County Highway Department workers, Jasper County REMC linemen and the Rensselaer Police Department officers.

