SPRING AFTER
SCHOOL PROGRAM AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades K-5 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Spring After School Program.
Scheduled for Monday, March 20 at 4 p.m., this program will involve a craft, snack, and a story. Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.
ADULT BINGO AT
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will be having Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners!
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, March 20 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required.
Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
COOK THE BOOK AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Do you love to cook? This session’s topic at the Rensselaer Library is Pioneer Woman.
Ree Drummond is an award-winning blogger and the host of the Food Network’s Pioneer Woman. You will have two cookbooks to choose a recipe from, which you will make and share on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.
Come to the front desk to see the cookbooks, use a Post-It note to mark which recipe you choose, and take a copy home. Prepare the recipe and bring it to share with other participants.
All participants will discuss how easy or hard it was to make and what did or did not work well. Best of all, we get to sample new dishes and bring copies of the recipes to our families! This program is FREE and a great opportunity for cooks of all ages, skill levels, and interests to share their love of cooking as well as eating. The library will provide a copy of the recipe, plates, utensils, and drinks.
The library staff will also be drawing for a three-piece set of Pioneer Woman dish towels.
Registration required, limit 15. Open to age teen through adult, anyone under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Register online at www.myjcpl.org/events or call 219-866-5881, contact Melissa Smith with any questions.
CREATE WITH LEGOS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Monday, March 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos.
Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
QUEST TREKKERS BOOK CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, March 20 from 6-7 p.m.
This is the library’s book club for grades 2-5. In this club, books featured are historical, adventurous and everything in between.
For this meeting, the book to be discussed include Cam Jansen and the First Day of School Mystery by David A. Adler. Books for next month’s meeting will be handed out at this time.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
STEAM WORKSHOP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come in on Tuesday, March 21 from 4-5 p.m. and help the Rensselaer Library put together a portable STEAM cart, then choose the activity you want to play with.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
JOIN US FOR STEM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children in grades K-5 are invited on Thursday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m. for a STEM filled afternoon.
Kids will be experimenting with balloons as well as building a balloon powered car.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ARE YOU SMARTER
THAN A 7TH-GRADER AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Are YOU smarter than a 7th-grader?
On Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m., gather your friends in groups of 2-6 and come test your skills against others at the DeMotte Library to see who will come out on top.
Prizes awarded to the top team. Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
AMONG US AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — You are stuck on a spaceship with a small group, but one of you is a killer! Will you find them before it’s too late? Will the killer be you?
Open to ages 13 and up, this program at the Rensselaer Library invites participants to take part in the popular online game Among Us using the library’s Oculus Quest VR headsets.
Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older. VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness.
All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
See the JCPL
calendar at its website: myjcpl.org.