“THE OFFICE” TRIVIA NIGHT AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library staff on July 22 from 6-8 p.m. for “The Office” Trivia Night, which will be held upstairs. Call, come-in or go online to sign-up your group of 2-6 and come test your Michael, Dwight, Jim and Pam knowledge against others to see who will come out on top. Prizes awarded to the top team. Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
ANIME CLUB AT THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. for Anime Club. Join the library for an evening filled with Anime, games, and nerdy fun! We will watch a few Anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
VIRTUAL BEAT SABER AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Slash your way into stardom with Beat Saber, one of the most popular games on VR at the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. Use your light sabers to destroy the incoming targets while moving to pulse-pounding music using our Oculus Quest2 VR headsets. Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older. VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver. Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
KAHOOT! “OCEANS OF POSSIBILITIES” AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come play Kahoot! trivia at the Rensselaer Library on July 18 at 6 p.m. Questions will be based on our Summer Reading theme: “Oceans of Possibilities” to test your knowledge and guessing skills. Free refreshments will be provided. Please bring your own device with the Kahoot! App downloaded onto it. This event is for ages 13 and up. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
FOOD BUDGETING, MEAL PLANNING PROGRAM AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on July 19 at 6 p.m. as the Purdue Extension Office presents a one-hour program on how to get the most nutritious food for your dollar. There will be a $10 charge for materials. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
JCPL KIDS NIGHT AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library staff on July 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the back of the Jasper County Courthouse during the Farmer’s Market for Kid’s Night. There will be lots of fun and activities for the kids.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community Veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, July 18 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area Vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a Vet and is a casual environment in which Veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome Veteran owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well. Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
JCPL AT THE JASPER COUNTY FAIR
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Library will be at the Jasper County Fair from Saturday, July 23 to Saturday, July 30. Come see its booth in the Commercial Building for a chance to win a prize.