RENSSELAER — Autumn Trace Assisted Senior Living Facility in Rensselaer hosted its Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 7.
There were three age groups and 3,000 eggs collected. Approximately 140 children and their families showed up for the event.
There was a raffle drawing with two bicycles and two battery-powered vehicles. There was also cookies, punch, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Autumn Trace would like to thank all who came out for the event. Employees would especially like to thank those who donated items for the egg hung and their time and effort to make the event a success.