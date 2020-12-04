RENSSELAER — Santa will make his return to Potawatomi Park Saturday, Dec. 5 to take gift requests from local kids at his recently remodeled Santa House.
Kids can visit Santa’s House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 and again Saturday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at the same two-hour allotment.
Santa asks that all kids wear masks and practice social distance as they await their turn with the big guy in the red suit.
The single-story house had been a fixture on the northwest corner of the Jasper County Courthouse for decades until a few years ago when it was moved to Potawatomi Park. The added space allows for longer lines should Santa’s visit brings large crowds.
Santa will visit with kids one at a time, gathering wish lists and getting photos taken.
Decorating contest in Remington
REMINGTON — Remington Main Street is sponsoring a Christmas decorating contest this holiday season.
The contest is open to all town residents and businesses in the Remington town limits and there are two award categories for houses — traditional and non-traditional. Trophies will be presented to the winning homes and a traveling trophy will be presented to the winning business.
Drive-by judging will begin after 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 and prizes will be awarded by Friday, Dec. 18. Judges will fill out a scoresheet listing their top five homes, by address, in each category. They will also pick their top five businesses and a point system will determine the winners.