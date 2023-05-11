We all prefer our lives to be pain and trouble-free. We are creatures of comfort and when our circumstances aren’t comfortable we tend to respond with negative attitudes and emotions.
When we face difficulty it is easy to become discouraged, disappointed, or dissatisfied. These tend to be our default positions for responding to trials but they don’t have to be.
The Bible presents us with a better response which is biblical contentment. To be content is to be satisfied with your circumstances no matter what they are. Does this seem possible, even in the hard times? Being content in the midst of difficulty is hard but as we will learn today, with God’s help it is possible.
The Apostle Paul’s life was filled with trials and suffering. He actually wrote the book of Philippians from prison yet he wrote much about experiencing joy and contentment. So how did he stay content?
Today we will learn three keys to experiencing true contentment from Philippians chapter four. The first key comes from Philippians 4:10-11 which says, “10 I rejoiced in the Lord greatly that now at length you have revived your concern for me. You were indeed concerned for me, but you had no opportunity. 11 Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content.” The very last phrase, “I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content,” reveals to us the first key to contentment.
Contentment is something that must be learned. Contentment is not our natural response to difficulty. It is something that we must learn and grow in as time goes on. So every challenge we face in life should be viewed as an opportunity to learn contentment. Do you tend to view challenges as opportunities or inconveniences?
Contentment is something we must continually strive to learn with God’s help and the best classroom to learn contentment in is the classroom of adversity. The second key to contentment comes from verse twelve which says, “ 12 I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need.”
Paul says that in any and every circumstance he has learned how to be content. True contentment is not dependent upon circumstances. If you are anything like me then your level of contentment likely goes up and down based on your circumstances. When life goes the way we want we are generally pretty content and when it doesn’t we aren’t. Anytime we attach our joy to something that is unstable our level of contentment will be unstable. If our contentment is based on our circumstances it will be like a roller coaster of highs and lows.
If Paul was able to experience contentment in the midst of trials then contentment must be found outside of our circumstances. The level of Paul’s joy and contentment was stable because his source of joy and contentment was stable.
In verse thirteen, Paul says that he learned the secret of being content in any situation when he says, “13 I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” The third key to contentment is to recognize that true contentment is not possible through our own strength, it is only possible through the power of Christ working in the life of the believer.
A true believer who understands the gift of eternal life that they have received is able to find contentment in any situation because they know that their greatest need has already been met, the forgiveness of their sins. Contentment comes from having the right focus. You must lift your eyes from the troubles of life and focus on Christ who is with you in the trouble and who empowers you to walk through it. When you keep your focus on Christ and his infinite love for you, then you can view the troubles of this world with the proper perspective.
No matter what you might be facing in your life right now, you can walk forward with contentment by applying these three principles to your life. Seek to daily view the challenges you face as God-given opportunities to learn contentment. Remind yourself that true contentment is not dependent upon your circumstances it is dependent upon the never-changing character and promises of God. Finally, remind yourself daily that contentment cannot be achieved in your own strength, it is only possible through the power of Christ. This will help you to have a humble dependent mindset.
Ask him daily to help you to find your contentment in him instead of your circumstances. He is always with you to help and comfort you therefore you always have good reason to be content, even when life is hard.