RENSSELAER — A jury trial has been scheduled for September in Shane Anello’s murder case.
Judge Russell Bailey will be presiding over the case in Jasper Superior Court beginning Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m., CST.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 8:58 am
RENSSELAER — A jury trial has been scheduled for September in Shane Anello’s murder case.
Judge Russell Bailey will be presiding over the case in Jasper Superior Court beginning Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m., CST.
The trial Is scheduled to last up to four days, with Sept. 29 the final date.
A resident of Remington, Anello was charged with murder in the death of Patricia Conley of Remington on July 25 of last year. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to the scene of a residence in Remington where they discovered Conley, 24, unresponsive lying on the floor.
Police said he had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner.
Anello is being represented by Linda Lou Harris of Kentland, who was appointed by the court. Rensselaer attorney Jacob Ahler will serve as co-counsel in the case.
