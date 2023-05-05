CROWN POINT — The end of a five-year saga came to a close Friday morning in the courtroom of Judge Salvador Vasquez at the Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point. Vasquez, serving as special judge for the case of former Jasper County judge and attorney Robert Monfort and his legal assistant Teri Hardin, ignored pleas from both the defendants’ attorneys not to place them on home detention. Instead, he sentenced them both to one year of house arrest followed by two full years of probation after a plea agreement had them both pleading guilty to one of the 16 counts they had been initially charged with in 2022. They plead guilty to a Level 5 felony theft charge. All of the other charges were dropped.
The two were accused of theft from the estate of Rose Jeanette Nagel, who had signed a letter of intention to leave her estate to the Jasper Newton Foundation for scholarships to St. Augustine Catholic School students. Hardin became the beneficiary instead, which caused the foundation to question the validity of the will Monfort had placed in probate court. A lawsuit was filed by the foundation in 2018, which was settled before the criminal charges were filed. In the settlement, restitution was made by the defendants.
In a written statement, Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker said, “We are thankful this situation has wrapped up with the admission of guilt by both Robert Monfort and Teri Hardin in their criminal proceedings. Jasper Newton Foundation has waited for five long years to arrive at this point. We will continue to do what we have always done by helping to connect our local donors with causes and charitable projects in their communities and steward the funds entrusted to our care for future generations. We encourage our Jasper and Newton County community members to consider donating now and establishing end-of-life estate gifts as Jennette Nagel did – to leave a legacy for the organizations they hold dear. JNF will continue to educate our community and protect our donors’ charitable intentions.”
Vasquez admonished Hardin and Monfort for their actions and included an order to each place a full-page letter of apology in the Rensselaer Republican. The judge composed the letters and the defendants were required to sign their respective letter and to place this in the newspaper within 30 days. He then scheduled a hearing for 45 days, June 23, at 11 a.m. via Zoom. If they comply within the time frame, the hearing will be cancelled.
Vasquez listened to the attorneys plea for their clients with Monfort’s attorney, Kerry Connor, stating Monfort has not benefited from his conduct. He does not practice law and has been “shunned” by the community, she said, because of his own doing. She said his health is not good; he has diabetes, lyme disease and suffers significant nerve damage to his hands from his years flying helicopters for the Marines. She said he recently fell and broke ribs and injured a kidney and is currently walking with a cane. She said he has deteriorated emotionally and has PTSD from his time in the military as well. “He suffers significantly from depression,” she said and her office contacts him regularly to see if he’s okay. With his loss of reputation and his friendships, he is mostly alone in his rural home. “He goes for days only interacting with his dogs,” she said.
Hardin’s attorney, James Voyles, said she also suffers from depression, and is suicidal. She has had cancer treatments and has moved to Carroll County and has isolated herself to just family. He said she is a caregiver for her grandson, while her daughter, a teacher, works. Voyles said Hardin’s remorse is not to be scoffed at. “She feels deeply about her involvement in this matter. She feels that with support of family and friends, she can get through this,” he told the judge. “I do not believe home detention is appropriate.”
Given a chance to speak before sentencing, Hardin declined. Monfort said he was sorry and he regrets his actions. “I wish to apologize to the court, the foundation and the church,” he said. He was a member of St. Augustine.
Vasquez said what stands out for him is the Jasper Newton Foundation began asking questions about the will of Rose Nagel and the resultant investigation began after a civil suit was filed by the foundation against Monfort, his law office and Hardin. The civil suit was resolved prior to criminal charges. “Had the foundation not questioned the will, where would the money have gone?” he asked. Arguably, they both walked away with Hardin as the beneficiary of hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said. “That is absolutely incredible.”
Speaking to Monfort, as a practicing attorney, he said he thinks about what Monfort put himself into. During the civil suit, the Indiana Supreme Court looked into disciplinary action, with a commission investigating the case; however, Monfort resigned from law practice before the commission completed its investigation and before the prosecution on the criminal case began. “How much you have lost because of your actions. Even the commission found that you were deceitful,” Vasquez said. “It’s an incredible end result for someone with your background, a lieutenant colonel with an honorable discharge, a judge, an attorney serving your community for all these years. It’s shameful and a disgrace to the community,” he said.
None of the good Monfort did will be remembered, he said. “This is now your legacy,” Vasquez continued.
He said the same to Hardin. All her good work in the community will not be remembered. He said she betrayed the trust Nagel had in her and her duty to follow Nagel’s final wishes.
Vasquez said the case would probably not have lead to time in the Department of Corrections because restitution was made. “But the deception that lead to this point is unforgivable,” he said. “It’s shameful and disgraceful.” He told Monfort he should be a “guy on the Jasper County wall,” one who used to be a great judge and a professor at St. Joseph’s College. “This makes me really mad,” he said before handing down their sentences.
“If something goes wrong, you could still go to jail,” he warned them. He then added the condition to their sentence in placing the letter of apology to the community in the newspaper. “If you fail to do this, I’m telling you, it will not be good. This will be a violation of your sentence. Please don’t fail me. I don’t want to see either of you again,” Vasquez said.
Monfort’s home detention will be monitored through White County Probation at the request of Jasper County. Hardin will be monitored through the Carroll County Community Corrections, where she now resides.