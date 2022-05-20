There IS joy in Jasper County
though COVID and Omicron are here.
We reap the beauty of this flat terrain
year after year after year.
It’s the people, their homes, and this land with the 33,562 population
having families who lived here for over 15 decades.
And the newcomers find our quiet, more safe world
welcoming, with jobs, seemingly personally ready-made.
Ready-made for a life with Indiana weather
and crazy time zones we greet,
but we settle into a family, good work, and some play
very naturally without difficulty or defeat.
Our boundaries on 561.39 square miles are easy at the north
with the meandering Kankakee River, not far from its mouth;
Then 600 East to 1180 or 1200 West as roads line
and two miles south of US 24 and 1900 South.
Anxiously awaiting the flowers and flowering trees of spring,
those species never come soon enough you’ll hear us sing.
Dry, uncultivated fields await
for farm’s equipment gliding, tilling, planting hopefully not early or late.
Children, youngsters, and adults alike
want to scramble and move to activities outside.
Bikers, walkers, boarders, and players of games
shuttle towards sunlight in the warm air they abide.
Sunlight to sunset,
Jasper County can glow
with smiling people and luscious plants
all ready to be happy and grow.
Visit the Jasper County Historical Society to see the Jasper County Exhibit of Advertising. It is fun to remember many businesses and their curious and useful “give away” pieces.
The history museum is located at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street, Rensselaer, Indiana. For questions or offers to volunteer your help, email jchsmuseum@gmail.com. The museum is open the first and third Saturday each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.