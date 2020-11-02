RENSSELAER — After lengthy discussions and introduction of several exhibits, Jasper County Circuit Court Judge John Potter sentenced murderer Joseph Carmen Borgia III of DeMotte to nearly 55 years in prison Friday.
Borgia, 37, was sentenced to 53 years with 797 days for time served for one count of murder of his wife, Amanda. He will serve an additional 912 days for a second count of neglect of a dependent where a situation endangers the dependent.
As part of Borgia’s plea agreement, another count of neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
Borgia can petition the court to modify his sentence after he has served 48 years of his sentence. He will has just one attempt to do so.
Once the sentencing was announced, Borgia was taken to the Indiana Department of Corrections. He will then be delivered to one of the state’s penitentiaries.
Borgia was delivered to the sentencing hearing by Jasper County Sheriff deputies a few minutes before 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Due to COVID, only five people besides Amanda’s immediate family were allowed in the courtroom for the hearing. The family is from Crown Point where Amanda grew up.
Amanda’s friends and co-workers stood outside the courthouse awaiting results from the hearing.
Borgia was arrested on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Whispering Woods Drive in DeMotte at approximately 8:25 p.m.
The Keener Fire Department was notified of a residential structure fire in that area. Multiple fire units, medics and deputies responded to the scene.
It was later revealed that Borgia, a firefighter in DeMotte, asked to have a fire truck sent to his house.
Instead of fire, however, units on the scene found a deceased woman, identified as 35-year-old Amanda (Diehl) Borgia of DeMotte.
An investigation at the scene concluded she had died from stab wounds received while she was inside the residence. Her body was taken into custody by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office for a forensic investigation.
Joseph Borgia was found outside the residence with his two young children. According to reports, blood residue was visible on his body and he was “in a highly agitated state.” Blood was on the children as well, according to court documents.
The children were immediately taken into protective custody until Child Protective Services arrived. They were later released to family members.
According to court documents released days after the incident, Borgia smoked a one-hitter that Friday night, went into the kitchen, grabbed a large knife and stabbed his wife to death. During an interview, Borgia reportedly told police that his wife yelled at their young sons to get her cellphone before he stabbed her eight or nine times.
A charging report said Amanda Borgia was found by firefighters with a knife stuck in her back. Joseph Borgia told police he and his wife had been having marital problems.