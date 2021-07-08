LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 28 states competed in the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, June 21-26.
Not only did the juniors compete with their animals, but had the opportunity to compete in 15 individual, team or state contests.
Mouths were watering as groups competed in the Beef Cook-Off Contest. The objective of the contest is for each state group to cook the best dish using the wholesale rib cut of beef. Judging criteria is based on the team’s creativity, teamwork, and knowledge of the product/industry in their presentation as well as the taste, originality and presentation of the beef product.
Locally, the Indiana 2 team of Jemma Jordan, Charlotte Jordan, Chloe Jordan and Jack Jordan of Rensselaer finished second overall in the Cook-Off. The Jordans finished behind the Ohio 2 team in the contest.
Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie Soules, explained that, “The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show. The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests. This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world. This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.”
The Indiana 1 team of Piper Cates, John Humphreys, Reid Utterback, and Miller Smith placed fourth overall.
The Indiana 1 team did have the Winning Recipe, while the Alabama Red team won the Showmanship Award.
For more information and a complete list of activities, sponsors, contests, and winners, visit www.shorthorn.org or contact the ASA at 816-599-7777 or shelby@shorthorn.org.
