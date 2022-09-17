URBANA, Ill. — Joceyln Polanek, daughter of Mrs. Christine Lassiter and Mr. Jeff Lassiter of Rensselaer, has been accepted to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
Admission to the college — which is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the nation — is highly competitive. Criteria for acceptance include grade point average, admission test scores, background and experience, and personal interviews.
Polanek is one of 154 members entering the Class of 2026.
Polanek’s class will participate in an innovative veterinary curriculum taught only at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Illinois, called the Illinois Integrated Veterinary Professional Curriculum.
Throughout the rigorous four-year program leading to the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, coursework in anatomy, physiology, and other sciences will be highly integrated with clinical material and focused on preparing new graduates for clinical practice.
In fact, Polanek and her classmates will spend eight weeks during the first semester of the program engaging in clinical areas of veterinary practice rather than attending lectures and laboratories. After graduation, Polanek must also pass state and national board examinations covering knowledge of companion and food animal medicine in order to become licensed to practice.
Polanek graduated from Rensselaer Central High School. She obtained her bachelor of science degree in integrative biology from Michigan State University (East Lansing) in 2022 and was on the Dean’s List every semester of her undergraduate career. She also received the Roger Meece Award for Excellence in African Studies and was a member of the Honors College.
During her undergraduate career she was a volunteer at Wildside Rehabilitation Center, secretary of the MSU Wildlife Disease Association, and a member of the MSU Pre-veterinary Medical Association.
She also worked as an intercultural aide, a laboratory technician at the Day Lab, a research assistant at the MSU Hyena Lab, and an ER/ICU veterinary assistant at VCA Animal Hospital.