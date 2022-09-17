Vet college

URBANA, Ill. — Joceyln Polanek, daughter of Mrs. Christine Lassiter and Mr. Jeff Lassiter of Rensselaer, has been accepted to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.

Admission to the college — which is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the nation — is highly competitive. Criteria for acceptance include grade point average, admission test scores, background and experience, and personal interviews.

