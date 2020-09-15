RENSSELAER — A woman inadvertently drove her car through the south side of the Pak-A-Sak Marathon gas station on Monday night.
The Rensselaer Police Department responded to a crash on the 800 block of South College Avenue at around 10:36 p.m. to find a gaping hole on the south side of the building.
Sitting just outside the hole in a parking space on that side of the building was a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the vehicle told officers she had accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake while attempting to park at the business.
The vehicle accelerated forward and struck the side of the building. An employee in the business was nearby and suffered an ankle injury due to the crash.
The crash is still under investigation and alcohol is suspected to be a factor, police said.