JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District announces the invasive species Buy-Back Program is still available to Jasper County residents.
Do you have any invasive trees or shrubs in your landscaping? Not sure? JCSWCD is partnering with the Indiana Invasives Initiative Regional Specialist to help provide free landowner surveys that will help identify what is on your property and receive a custom management plan for how to treat the invasives. See if you qualify for the buy-back program. Remove your woody invasive tree/shrub from your landscaping and replace it with a native from our list and the conservation district will cover 50% of the cost, up to $300. Common residential invasives are Callery Pear, Burning Bush, Norway Maple, Tree of Heaven, Ornamental Pear, Asian Bush Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive and many more.
The application and list of acceptable native replacements can be found at www.jaspercountyswcd.org/invasive-species. This program is first-come, first-served. Contact JCSWCD with any questions or to schedule your free landowner survey jaspercountysoilandwater@gmail.com or 219-866-8008, extension 3.