RENSSELAER — Transporting drugs into the Jasper County Jail will become a more difficult task for inmates now that the county sheriff’s department has purchased a full-body x-ray machine.
Sheriff Pat Williamson and his officers officially welcomed the machine to the jail on Monday afternoon, inviting county officials and other officers to watch it in action.
A demonstration was conducted by Scott Woods, who serves as a trainer and sales consultant with Command Sourcing. Woods and his company connected the department with Smith Detection, which manufactures the machine.
Williamson said the machine, which cost $150,000, was purchased through opioids settlement money — a total of $80,000 — that was awarded to counties throughout the country with the department providing a match. Williamson said his department settled on Smith Detection from a list of three companies at Command Sourcing’s recommendation.
“We deal with Command Sourcing on several items that are involved in corrections,” he said. “They market other products we’ve used in the past.”
The x-ray machine is designed to give officers a detailed look of an inmate’s body which is displayed on a computer screen. They will be able to detect if an inmate has anything hidden on or inside areas of their body such as drugs and weapons.
Inmates will be directed to stand on a conveyer belt that will move when the machine is in operation. The image on the screen outlines a person’s internal organs in great detail, allowing officers to detect objects that aren’t consistent with the body.
The machine does emit a small dose of radiation, so the area is cleared before a body is scanned for safety reasons. The amount of radiation is very minimal and there are no lingering effects, Woods said during his demonstration.
“That will part of the booking process before we even accept an inmate,” Williamson said. “They’re going to have to be body scanned.
“It’s fast and it’s reliable.”
The only exceptions to a scan are when an inmate is pregnant or he or she is less than 18 years of age. It is also recommended that anyone who is undergoing radiation or recently had radiation treatments not be scanned.
Williamson said the x-ray machine is similar to those used at airports.
“There’s a reason (airports) use it, and it’s the same with us. We don’t want contraband brought into the jail just like an airport wouldn’t want it brought onto an airplane,” he said. “Some of that stuff is in liquid form, some of it is firearms or whatever.”
There has been an increase in the number of inmate drug overdoses at the jail as more drugs are introduced into the society, Williamson said. This is one way to combat that.
“We’ve had issues with overdoses in our jail and they’re opioid, fentanyl related,” he said. “Some of these substances are hidden on the bodies of these inmates that we can’t get to, therefore people overdose from introduction of drugs into our cell pods. We felt it was necessary to research and obtain an x-ray machine. It’s being used with a lot of other departments to combat this epidemic of opioid and smuggling drugs and other things into the jail.”
JCSD provides programs in the jail for inmates with a history of drug addiction, but they are only productive if drugs are kept out of the building.
“We’re excited about it in reducing the amount of narcotics in the jail because that seriously effects our addiction recovery programs in the jail,” Williamson said. “It’s hard to recover if you’re smuggling in narcotics for people who are at risk to continue to use these substances.”
Deputies participated in an eight-hour training session with Woods on the department’s new machine on Monday. Operating the machine will be a part of a new officer’s training in the future.
“We have a Jasper County Jail academy that all of our officers go through, whether it’s booking, how to fingerprint and on and on it goes,” Williamson said. “This is another one of those trainings that will be included in that academy.”