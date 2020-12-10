JASPER COUNTY — A Valparaiso man was arrested last week after two failure to appear warrants were served.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department officials said Nicholas P. Gonzalez, 27, was transported to the Jasper County Jail on Dec. 4 to a pair of offenses that occurred this spring.
The date for the first offense was April 30 for auto theft (Level 6 felony), with the second warrant date as May 20 for driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Class C misdemeanor).
The April 30 auto theft charge originates from an incident that JCSD investigated following a crash. At that time, Gonzalez identified himself as the driver and added that the brakes on the vehicle went out and led to the crash.
An investigation by JCSD revealed that the vehicle did not belong to Gonzalez. When contact was made with the owner of the vehicle, it was discovered that Gonzalez was an acquaintance of the owner and during a visit had taken the keys without permission.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.