JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department officials after he was observed driving erratically on county roadways last week.
According to JCSD, Ricardo E. Figueroa, 39, was traveling along County Road 1300 North and County Road 100 East in northern Jasper County in the evening hours of Dec. 3 and believed to be intoxicated.
After police observed a traffic violation at State Road 10 and State Road 49, a traffic stop was initiated. Inside the vehicle was Figueroa, who reportedly had an alcoholic beverage in plan sight. A deputy also noticed that Figueroa had glassy/watery eyes.
Figueroa denied any usage of alcoholic beverages at the time, but later failed a field sobriety test. He also showed other signs of impairment such as poor balance, staggering and leaning against the vehicle.
Figueroa was offered to take a chemical test and refused. He was transported to the hospital for a court-ordered blood draw and medical clearance.
He was later charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, which is a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.