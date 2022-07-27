REMINGTON — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of 24-year-old Patricia Conley that occurred during a domestic dispute call in Remington in the evening hours of Monday, July 25.
The Remington Deputy Marshal and a deputy from JCSD arrived at the scene at 8:46 p.m., CST, to find Conley on the floor. They noticed she had suffered fatal injuries inside the residence.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner and 41-year-old Shane Arnello has been arrested in connection to the death.
Charges are pending by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office and more will be released at a later date.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Remington Police Department and the Indiana State Police. JCSD, the Indiana State Police and the county coroner’s office are currently conducting further investigation into the case.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.