Police tack on 2 more charges vs. Rensselaer man
JASPER COUNTY — A Rensselaer man wanted on a pair of warrants faces two more charges after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies served the warrants on Jan. 14.
Warrants were obtained for Mark T. Schultz, 20, of Rensselaer, for violation of probation/petition to revoke suspended sentence for a burglary charge in November as well as a warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a syringe, a charge he received on June 3.
When deputies served the warrants against Schultz at a local motel on Jan. 14, they noticed a zebra-print pouch stuffed inside of a shoe. After investigating the pouch, JCSD noted a loaded syringe, a one-hitter box and a small baggie that contained a white residue.
The powder field-tested positive for methamphetamine and the liquid from the syringe tested positive for a fentanyl/meth compound.
Schultz was transported to the Jasper County Jail. He faces the warrant charges as well as possession of meth (Level 6 felony) and unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wheatfield man tries to outrun police
JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man who attempted to avoid a traffic stop was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department officers in the evening hours of Jan. 15.
According to JCSD, Soren D. Rinker, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested for resisting law enforcement (Level 6 felony), reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Class C misdemeanor) after an incident that occurred at Indiana 49 and County Road 900 North in northern Jasper County.
A deputy noticed a truck traveling at a high rate of speed on Indiana 49, clocking the truck at 85 miles per hour. When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Rinker, increased his speed and continued southbound on Indiana 49.
The pursuit ended when the pickup became stuck in a driveway on County Road 900 North in Wheatfield.
Rinker was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Jail.
Wheatfield man arrested for auto theft
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies issued a warrant for auto theft on a Wheatfield man on Jan. 16.
According to JCSD, Arthur R. Burchett Jr., 41, of Wheatfield, was taken into custody after the Jasper County Circuit Court issued a warrant for auto theft (Level 6 felony) on Jan. 15.
The charge came after an investigation by the JCSD office when it was notified that a vehicle had been stolen on Dec. 27. The victim believed he knew who stole the vehicle, giving Burchett’s name.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle at an address in the Wheatfield area. When a subject at the address was questioned about the vehicle, he told deputies that Burchett Jr. had allegedly left it there.
The vehicle was towed and taken into custody until proper ownership could be determined, which the victim provided later.
