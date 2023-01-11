ADULT BINGO AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will hold Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room.
Prizes will be awarded to the winners!
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Jan. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
LEARN TO QUILT AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library staff for a four-week class of Beginning Quilting with Lisa Guernsey.
Lisa will be teaching machine quilting on Mondays, Jan. 16-Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. You must bring a machine for this class.
Lisa will be teaching hand quilting on Tuesdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. The class is free, and a list of needed items will be provided at the library.
Please make sure to have all items by the first class. Everyone will make a lap quilt or baby quilt.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
STEAM WORKSHOP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come in on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 4-5 p.m. and make some crystal snowflakes with pipe cleaners and Borax.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library for two special Story Times!. Children ages 3-5 are invited to join us from 3-3:30 p.m. for themed stories and crafts on these two special days.
Jan. 16 will be a Unicorn Story Time and Jan. 17 will be a Mario-themed Story Time.
Registration is required and can be done so by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.
THIRD THURSDAY: INDOOR FUN AND GAMES AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders can come and learn some fun and interesting ways to keep busy when you’re stuck in the house on a cold winter day this Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4-5 p.m. at the Rensselaer Library.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
MUSIC TRIVIA NIGHT AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Come and test your knowledge of music from the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s at Music Trivia Night at the DeMotte Library.
On Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m, gather your friends in groups of 2-6 and come test your skills against others to see who will come out on top. Prizes awarded to the top team.
Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.