LEGO PROGRAM AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Kids ages 6 and older are invited to a Lego program at the Wheatfield Library on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 4-5 p.m.
Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, listen to a story, and the chance to create some Lego creations. Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
SEPTEMBER BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JCPL BRANCHES
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to discuss the book The Boston Girl by Anita Diamant.
• Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories of 33 Men Buried in a Chilean Mine, and the Miracle That Set Them Free by Hector Tobar. Refreshments will be provided.
• Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. to cover the book The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty.
• Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing News of the World by Paulette Jiles.
• The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. to cover Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF RENSSELAER LIBRARY WITH ARTWORK
RENSSELAER — This November the Rensselaer Library will be celebrating it’s 30th birthday! The library staff is asking local artists of all ages and skill levels to help celebrate this momentous occasion by creating a piece of artwork that will be displayed in the month of November through mid-December. The prompt is “What adventures has the library inspired you to take?”
The library will be providing a variety of canvas sizes available for pickup at the Rensselaer Library starting Sept. 1. Artists can use the canvas provided or their own materials. If you want to create a piece of art not using canvas, please get pre-approval from Linda Poortenga the Headquarters Librarian at the
Rensselaer Library. Artwork is to be dropped off Nov. 8-10. Artists are limited to dropping off two pieces for display.
CREATE WITH LEGOS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Sept. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos. Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
JCPL THANKS YOU FOR ANOTHER
FANTASTIC YEAR OF SUMMER READING
JASPER COUNTY — This year for Summer Reading the Jasper County Public Library staff set sail together on Oceans of Possibilities! This year JCPL had 254 kids grades K-5 complete at least 60 minutes of reading, 83 teens complete 90 minutes of
reading, and 99 preschoolers participating in Preschool Bingo. Way to go!
The Jasper County Library would like to thank the following businesses for donating to the Summer Reading prizes:
Von Excavating, Hamstra Builders, NIPSCO, Friends of the Wheatfield Library, Friends of the DeMotte Library, Friends of the Rensselaer Library, Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce, Jasper County REMC, Quiznos of Wheatfield, DeMotte Pizza Hut, DeMotte DQ Grill and Chill, Marcella’s, Family Express, Casey’s General Store, Cakes & Cups, Cup of Joy, Deep River Water Park, DeMotte Taco Bell, Ziese Plumbing Heating, Bonnie Louck, Jasper County REMC, Fair Oaks Farms, Con Agra, Alliance Bank, Steinke Funeral Homes, Jenkins Realtors, Inc, Rick’s Pizza, PSI IOTA XI Sorority ETA NU Chapter, Dairy Queen, Family Express, Taco Bell, Save-A-Lot, Richard Comingore Law, Tim’s Auto Body and Sales, Pizza King, White’s Auto Sales, DeMotte State Bank.
JCPL thanks all of the participants and sponsors once again, and “we hope to see you all again next summer!”