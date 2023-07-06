ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, July 11 and July 25 at 6 p.m. each night for Anime Club.
Join the library for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun. Participants will watch some anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ADULT BINGO AT
DEMOTTE LIBRARY JULY 11
DeMOTTE — On Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library hoid Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
FABULOUS FRIDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Friday, July 14 at 1 p.m. for Fabulous Friday. This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. A story or two will be read and a craft will be provided.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BOOKS AT FIREFLY AWARDS AT THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Thursday, July 13 at 11 a.m. for the Firefly Award Story Time.
Five picture books that were nominated for the Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award will be read. Crafts and activities will enhance each of these stories.
Children ages 0-5 can vote on their favorite story. A separate voting will also take place during this story time. All children can vote on which Firefly Award nominated book will be DeMotte Library’s favorite.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BOOK AT FIREFLY STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. for the Firefly Award Story Time.
Those in attendance will hear the five book nominees for the Firefly Award and vote for their favorite at the end of the program. We will do a craft as well. After this date, the nominated books will be available at the front desk for the patrons to read and submit a vote before the July 31 deadline.
Registration is required and can be done so by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.
JCPL AT THE JASPER
COUNTY FAIR JULY 15-21
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Library will be at the Jasper County Fair from Saturday, July 15 to Friday, July 21. Come see our booth in the Commercial Building for a free fun photo and a chance to win a prize!
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Lapsit Story Time will be offered at the Wheatfield Public Library for ages 0-23 months, along with a caregiver on Tuesdays, July 11 through Aug. 1 from 10-10:40 a.m.
During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories and songs, lap-bounce, and interact with other children.
Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
NERF NIGHT AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Friday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. for Nerf Night.
Ages 8 and up are welcome to join the library for capture the flag games using foam guns and darts. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver.
Participants are required to bring their own unmodified Nerf toy and protective eyewear. The library will provide darts. Refreshments will be provided at this FREE event.
Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774. Space is limited!
STORY TIME AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 3-5 on Tuesdays, July 11 and 18 at 10 a.m. each day.
Ages 3-5 and their caregivers are welcome to join the library for stories, activities, and crafts. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, July 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search.
The library will also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.