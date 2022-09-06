TEEN TUESDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY

RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library staff on Sept. 13 from 4-5 p.m. to create your own mini succulent garden. All materials will be provided. To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.

