TEEN TUESDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library staff on Sept. 13 from 4-5 p.m. to create your own mini succulent garden. All materials will be provided. To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
THIRD THURSDAY:
COMIC BOOK DAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders can come and celebrate Comic Book Day on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4-5 p.m. Try your hand at creating a new character or turn yourself into a comic book character! All materials and guidance provided. For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library staff on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. We also have a variety of Genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. We will have themed stories and a related craft. Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
QUEST TREKKERS
BOOK CLUB BEGINS AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for the first Quest Trekkers meeting. This is our new book club for grades 2-5. In this club, we will feature books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between. For the first meeting, bring your favorite book and be ready to tell us all about it! Books for October’s meeting will be handed out at this time. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FAMILY FORTNIGHT BATTLE ROYALE AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Sept. 16 at 7-9 p.m. for a night of Nerf fun for all ages as we play capture the flag after hours. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must bring their own protective eyewear, a signed permission slip, and an unmodified Nerf gun. Darts will be provided. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FRIENDS OF THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY MEETING
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be meeting at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome! For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
GERI-FIT SENIOR FITNESS PROGRAM EXPANDS TO WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Library will be offering a new exercise program for older adults called Geri-Fit in September and October.
The strength training exercise program is designed to build strength, improve balance and coordination, increase endurance, and enhance range of motion. The program is led from video where the instructor guides the participants through the 45-minute class. Most of the bodybuilding exercises are performed seated in chairs with a set of light dumbbell weights and there is no choreography, dancing or floorwork.
According to reports published by The American College of Sports Medicine, adults over the age of 60 should lift weights two times-a-week.
The Wheatfield Library will be holding Geri-Fit video classes on Mondays in September and October at 2 p.m. starting Sept. 12.
Classes are at no cost and are open to any older adult age 60 and over. Participants should bring their own set of light dumbbell weights, and water to drink. Space is limited and reservations are required. To reserve your spot, call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library for Story Time.
Children ages 3-5 are invited to join us for stories and crafts every Monday Sept. 12 through Oct. 3 from 11-11:30 a.m.; OR Tuesday Sept. 13 through Oct. 4 at 2:30-3 p.m. Registration is required and can be done so by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.