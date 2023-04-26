ANIME CLUB AT THE
DeMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, May 2, 16, and 30 at 6 p.m. for Anime Club. Join the library for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun!
Participants will watch some anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
BINGO FUN AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Stop by the Rensselaer Library on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. for bingo fun and prizes.
Open to ages 18 and over. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866- 5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
BINGO FUN AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Stop by the Wheatfield Library on Friday, May 5 at 11 a.m. for ningo fun and prizes.
Open to ages 18 and over. Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
MAY BOOK DISCUSSIONS
AT JASPER COUNTY
PUBLIC LIBRARIES
JASPER COUNTY — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book Fever by Mary Beth Keane.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book Angels of the Pacific by Elise Hooper.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, May 23 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Big Stone Gap by Adriana Trigiani.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m. to cover The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting May 25 at 10 a.m. and will be discussing I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
CELEBRATE CHILDREN’S
BOOK WEEK AT THE JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
JASPER COUNTY — May 1 through May 6 is Children’s Book Week, the annual celebration of books for young people and the joy of reading. To celebrate, each library is participating in its own unique way.
Children who come into the Rensselaer Library and check out a book any day this week will receive a free book to keep! (One book per child.)
DeMotte Library will be hosting a drawing. When checking out books, audiobooks and magazines, children ages 12 and under will be able to fill out a slip for a chance to enter a drawing for a book bundle! (One entry per day.)
Wheatfield Library will also host a drawing and several programs during the week. For more information please stop by or visit us online at www.myjcpl.org.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community Veterans are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. Registration is requested, but not required.
Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
GERI-FIT FITNESS
CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
Join the library May 3, 10, and 17 at 10-11 a.m. There is no cost for this program, participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and two-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided. Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Lapsit Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 0-23 months old on Tuesdays, May 2 through May 16 at 10 a.m. each day.
Activities such as fingerplay, music, and a story will be held.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
LEGO PROGRAM AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Kids ages 6 and older are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Lego program, held on May 4
from 4-5 p.m. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, listen to a story, and the chance to create some Lego creations.
Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT DeMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on May 1 at 10 a.m. There will have themed stories and a related craft.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
MOTHER’S DAY AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Kids in grades K-5 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s May After School Program, where it will be celebrating for Mother’s Day, held on Monday, May 1 from 4-5 p.m.
Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, make a special craft, and listen to a story. Registration is required, and may be done online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
ARMCHAIR TRAVEL
AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
ON MAY 4
RENSSELAER — On Thursday morning May 4 at 11 a.m. please join the Rensselaer Library as it travels to Scotland as part of its Armchair Travel series.
Travel all around Scotland from the Highlands to Edinburgh Castle as Lisa Black shares what she experienced on her recent trip.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.